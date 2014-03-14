The US Had A Bizarre, Terrible Winter

The U.S. had a bizarre, terrible winter, according to anyone who was in America in the past few months, most recent U.S. economic data, and now new NOAA figures.

The agency has just released maps showing that a third of the country saw near all-time record-low temps — while California and Arizona hit near record highs.

The numbers show the n-th record coldest winter 2013-2014 proved for each state. The data goes back to 1895.

And here’s the regional breakdown:

What the heck.

