The States With The Most Ultra Rich Americans [MAP]

It should come as no surprise that the states with the biggest populations also have the most ultra wealthy people.



But Wisconsin, which ranks 20th in terms of population, is in the top 10 when it comes to the number of residents worth $30 million or more, according to a new report on global ultra-high-net-worth individuals (worth $30 million or more) from Wealth-X.

Among other findings, Wealth-X found that while the world’s “ultra wealthy” population grew by 0.6 per cent to reach 187,380, their combined wealth shrank by 1.8 per cent to $25.8 trillion. And the world’s billionaire population grew by 9.4 per cent last year to reach 2,160 individuals with a combined wealth of $6.2 trillion.

The list and map below rank the states by their population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. California continued to have the most such residents, and this year Connecticut overtook Ohio for the eighth-place spot, in part due to a rebound in New York City that had a ripple effect in the Tri-State Area.

