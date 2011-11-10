The 10 States Where The Most Homes Sold In Q3

Photo: uberculture via Flickr
Median home prices might be falling but it appears that another aspect of the housing market is showing positive signs.According to a new reports from the National Association of REALTORS on state existing-home sales for the third quarter, sales are up 17% year over year.
Across the U.S., 4.88 million homes sold in the third quarter of 2011, compared to 4.17 million in the third quarter of 2010.
And year-over-year, every single state experienced an increase in the number of homes sold, according to the NAR.
We’ve compiled a list of the states where the most homes were sold in Q3 2011.
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 144,000
Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 122,800
Change year-over-year: 17.3%
Source: National Association of REALTORS
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 155,200
Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 134,800
Change year-over-year: 15.1%
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 163,600
Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 133,600
Change year-over-year: 22.5%
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 169,200
Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 141,200
Change year-over-year: 19.8%
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 182,400
Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 149,200
Change year-over-year: 22.3%
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 226,800
Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 198,000
Change year-over-year: 14.5%
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 232,000
Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 189,200
Change year-over-year: 22.6%
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 385,600
Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 348,800
Change year-over-year: 10.6%
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 426,400
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 360,000
Change year-over-year: 18.4%
Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 475,600
Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 442,800
Change year-over-year: 7.4%
