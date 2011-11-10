The 10 States Where The Most Homes Sold In Q3

Abby Rogers, Julie Zeveloff
house sold sign

Photo: uberculture via Flickr

Median home prices might be falling but it appears that another aspect of the housing market is showing positive signs.According to a new reports from the National Association of REALTORS on state existing-home sales for the third quarter, sales are up 17% year over year. 

Across the U.S., 4.88 million homes sold in the third quarter of 2011, compared to 4.17 million in the third quarter of 2010.

And year-over-year, every single state experienced an increase in the number of homes sold, according to the NAR.

We’ve compiled a list of the states where the most homes were sold in Q3 2011.

#10 Michigan

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 144,000

Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 122,800

Change year-over-year: 17.3%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

#9 Pennsylvania

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 155,200

Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 134,800

Change year-over-year: 15.1%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

#8 Arizona

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 163,600

Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 133,600

Change year-over-year: 22.5%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

#7 Illinois

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 169,200

Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 141,200

Change year-over-year: 19.8%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

#6 Georgia

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 182,400

Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 149,200

Change year-over-year: 22.3%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

#5 New York

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 226,800

Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 198,000

Change year-over-year: 14.5%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

#4 Ohio

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 232,000

Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 189,200

Change year-over-year: 22.6%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

#3 Florida

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 385,600

Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 348,800

Change year-over-year: 10.6%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

#2 Texas

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 426,400

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 360,000

Change year-over-year: 18.4%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

#1 California

Existing homes sold in Q3 2011: 475,600

Existing homes sold in Q3 2010: 442,800

Change year-over-year: 7.4%

Source: National Association of REALTORS

Now check out the state of home prices

The 10 states where median home prices are the highest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.