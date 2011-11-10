The 10 States Where The Most Homes Sold In Q3

Photo: uberculture via Flickr

Median home prices might be falling but it appears that another aspect of the housing market is showing positive signs.According to a new reports from the National Association of REALTORS on state existing-home sales for the third quarter, sales are up 17% year over year.



Across the U.S., 4.88 million homes sold in the third quarter of 2011, compared to 4.17 million in the third quarter of 2010.

And year-over-year, every single state experienced an increase in the number of homes sold, according to the NAR.

We’ve compiled a list of the states where the most homes were sold in Q3 2011.

