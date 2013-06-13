The States Where Employees Care The Least About Their Jobs [MAP]

Gallup recently released the results of a state-by-state survey employees designed to measure how engaged they are at their jobs. The results aren’t encouraging. Some 18% of American workers are “actively disengaged.”



The engagement index is based on 12 questions asking, if workers have the opportunity to do what they’re best at every day, whether they have the chance to learn and grow, and whether they feel like their managers care about them as a person.

Engaged workers are involved and enthusiastic. Unengaged workers might be satisfied but aren’t emotionally invested. Actively disengaged workers are emotionally disconnected from their work and can damage the performance of their whole team.

Rhode Island had the highest rate of actively disengaged workers at 21%, followed by Connecticut at 20.2%, and New Jersey and Pennsylvania at 20%.

Here’s Gallup’s map showing how engagement varies by state:

Find the full 50-state ranking here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.