10 States Notorious For Turkey Fry Failures

Photo: StateFarm

Turkey frying accidents cost more than $15 million in property damage each year, endangering lives, homes, and deep frying egos from coast to coast.Based on data over the last five years, State Farm has come up with the 10 states most likely to report grease and cooking-related claims this Thanksgiving.



1.

Texas

19

2.

Illinois

18

3.

New York

18

4.

Ohio

13

5.

Florida

13

6.

California

12

7.

Louisiana

12

8.

Pennsylvania

12

9.

Minnesota

11

10.

South Carolina

11

If you want to keep things cool this Thanksgiving, caution is key.

-Don’t cook in-doors or in your garage.

-Fill the pot with cold oil first and then lower the thawed turkey in to see how much oil you should add or remove.

-Make sure the fuel is not burning when you put the turkey in hot oil

-Keep an extinguisher handy –– just in case.

