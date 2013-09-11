This Map Shows Where You're Most Likely To Meet A Super-Rich Person

There are more “ultra-rich” people in the world than ever before, with the number of individuals worth $US30 million or more approaching 200,000 globally, according to a new report from Wealth-X and UBS.

The number of Ultra-High Net Worth (UHNW) individuals (defined in the report as those with total net assets of $US30 million and above) is growing particularly quickly in the U.S., which added 5,000 UHNW individuals to its ranks in the past 12 months, for a total of 65,505 ultra-rich.

The report also breaks down the number of UHNW individuals by state. Massachusetts had the fastest growth in its ultra-rich population, which increased 35% between 2012 and 2013. Since the biggest states obviously had the largest numbers of wealthy folks, we normalized the data to see which states had the highest proportions of ultra-rich residents.

Wyoming, with its small overall population, had the highest number of ultra-rich people per capita of any state. But Washington DC, with its relatively small population and a high concentration of wealth, has the densest ultra-rich population in the U.S. New York, California, Montana, and Connecticut are also all high up there on places you’re most likely to meet a very rich person.

Here’s a breakdown of Wealth-X and UBS’ data, along with the number of Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (total assets of $US30 million or more) per state:

You can download the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.