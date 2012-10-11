12 States Are Getting Buried By Foreclosures

Photo: Bert Kauffman via Flickr
Foreclosure filings on U.S. homes were down 7 per cent in September from a month ago, and 16 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.And foreclosure filings in the third quarter were down to their lowest level since Q4 2007.
But foreclosure activity continued to rise in states with a judicial foreclosure process in the third quarter.
And recent legislation changes or changes to court rulings could see foreclosures pile up again in judicial states, according to RealtyTrac vice president Daren Blomquist.
“A backlog of delayed foreclosures will likely build up in those states as lenders adjust to the new rules, with many of those delayed foreclosures eventually hitting down the road.”
We pulled together the 12 states that were still be crushed by foreclosures in September.
Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes. All data is for September unless otherwise indicated.
1 in every 737 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 351 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 1,223
September 2012 foreclosure filings were up 31.36 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 727 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 294 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 918
September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 44.50 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 603 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 215 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 3,548
September 2012 foreclosure filings were up 31.90 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 585 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 201 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 7,741
September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 45.16 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 572 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 216 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 3,869
September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 20.31 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 546 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 197 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 9,386
September 2012 foreclosure filings were up 9.84 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 532 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 151 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 7,691
September foreclosure filings were down 33.42 per cent* from a year ago
1 in every 496 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 158 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 2,366
September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 75.41 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 398 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 125 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 7,148
September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 20.77 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 376 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 126 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 14,087
September foreclosure filings were up 23.36 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 361 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 125 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 37,917
September foreclosure filings were down 26.86 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 318 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012
1 in every 117 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012
Foreclosure properties: 28,235
September foreclosure filings were up 17.27 per cent from a year ago
