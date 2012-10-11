12 States Are Getting Buried By Foreclosures

Foreclosure filings on U.S. homes were down 7 per cent in September from a month ago, and 16 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.And foreclosure filings in the third quarter were down to their lowest level since Q4 2007.

But foreclosure activity continued to rise in states with a judicial foreclosure process in the third quarter.

And recent legislation changes or changes to court rulings could see foreclosures pile up again in judicial states, according to RealtyTrac vice president Daren Blomquist.

“A backlog of delayed foreclosures will likely build up in those states as lenders adjust to the new rules, with many of those delayed foreclosures eventually hitting down the road.”

We pulled together the 12 states that were still be crushed by foreclosures in September.

Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes. All data is for September unless otherwise indicated.

New Mexico

1 in every 737 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 351 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 1,223

September 2012 foreclosure filings were up 31.36 per cent from a year ago

Idaho

1 in every 727 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 294 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 918

September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 44.50 per cent from a year ago

South Carolina

1 in every 603 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 215 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 3,548

September 2012 foreclosure filings were up 31.90 per cent from a year ago

Michigan

1 in every 585 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 201 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 7,741

September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 45.16 per cent from a year ago

Colorado

1 in every 572 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 216 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 3,869

September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 20.31 per cent from a year ago

Ohio

1 in every 546 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 197 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 9,386

September 2012 foreclosure filings were up 9.84 per cent from a year ago

Georgia

1 in every 532 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 151 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 7,691

September foreclosure filings were down 33.42 per cent* from a year ago

Nevada

1 in every 496 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 158 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 2,366

September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 75.41 per cent from a year ago

Arizona

1 in every 398 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 125 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 7,148

September 2012 foreclosure filings were down 20.77 per cent from a year ago

Illinois

1 in every 376 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 126 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 14,087

September foreclosure filings were up 23.36 per cent from a year ago

California

1 in every 361 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 125 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 37,917

September foreclosure filings were down 26.86 per cent from a year ago

Florida

1 in every 318 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2012

1 in every 117 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2012

Foreclosure properties: 28,235

September foreclosure filings were up 17.27 per cent from a year ago

Now here's why you shouldn't get too excited about the housing recovery just yet...

