12 States Are Getting Buried By Foreclosures

Photo: Bert Kauffman via Flickr

Foreclosure filings on U.S. homes were down 7 per cent in September from a month ago, and 16 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.And foreclosure filings in the third quarter were down to their lowest level since Q4 2007.



But foreclosure activity continued to rise in states with a judicial foreclosure process in the third quarter.

And recent legislation changes or changes to court rulings could see foreclosures pile up again in judicial states, according to RealtyTrac vice president Daren Blomquist.

“A backlog of delayed foreclosures will likely build up in those states as lenders adjust to the new rules, with many of those delayed foreclosures eventually hitting down the road.”

We pulled together the 12 states that were still be crushed by foreclosures in September.

Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes. All data is for September unless otherwise indicated.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.