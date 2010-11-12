MAP OF THE DAY: Over Half Of America's Foreclosures Are Occurring In These 5 States

The latest monthly report from RealtyTrac shows foreclosure activity declining 4%, but that could be misleading. The numbers are only down because of the post-foreclosure-gate foreclosure freeze, which actually could make this market worse.



In reality the foreclosure risk is spreading faster than ever.

Activity centered in five states, which make up over half of America’s foreclosures.

These are:

Nevada (14,205 properties in foreclosure)

Florida (56,835)

Arizona (16,538)

California (66,475)

Michigan (19,288)

