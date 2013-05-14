These States Are America's Worst Carbon Offenders

The world just hit a level of CO2 emissions not seen since the mid-Pliocene era 3 million years ago.



Of course, it’s a global problem.

But the Energy Information Administration (the EIA) has updated its list of state carbon emissions data through 2010, which can help show us where in America we need to do some work.

Apparently, the most populous states do an excellent job of keeping their emissions to a minimum, both on a per-capita and per-dollar-GDP basis.

In fact, there appears to be an inverse correlation between population and biggest polluters — with the exception of Texas. Two of the biggest states in the nation, California and New York, rate very low on per-capita emissions.

The worst offender? Wyoming. By far.

Check it out. First, here’s highest per-capita emissions.

And now (via our own chart-smithing): here’s who was able to reduce their per-capita emissions most substantially during the previous decade. Some redemption for Texas.

Next: states with the most energy-intensive economies — that is, where it takes the most energy to produce a dollar of growth. Sorta the same deal: The fewer the people, the more energy intensive.

And here’s who lowered their energy intensity the most in the past decade. It looks like farm country (Iowa, Nebraska) had the most trouble lowering their emissions.

