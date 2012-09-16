10 States Where Homeowners Are Deep Underwater

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

1.3 million homeowners emerged from negative equity, which occurs when borrowers owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth, in the first half of the year, according to CoreLogic’s latest foreclosure report.But 10.8 million or 22.3 per cent of all residential mortgages were still in negative equity in the second quarter.



This is an important indicator to watch, since borrowers who are under water are more likely to default on mortgages and could hurt the fledgling housing recovery.

We drew on Corelogic’s data to highlight the 10 states with the highest negative equity in the second quarter.

