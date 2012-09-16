10 States Where Homeowners Are Deep Underwater

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
1.3 million homeowners emerged from negative equity, which occurs when borrowers owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth, in the first half of the year, according to CoreLogic’s latest foreclosure report.But 10.8 million or 22.3 per cent of all residential mortgages were still in negative equity in the second quarter.
This is an important indicator to watch, since borrowers who are under water are more likely to default on mortgages and could hurt the fledgling housing recovery.
We drew on Corelogic’s data to highlight the 10 states with the highest negative equity in the second quarter.
Negative equity share:
22.6 per cent
Total mortgages:
229,101
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
65.6 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share:
23.3 per cent
Total mortgages:
1,353,735
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
69.5 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share:
24.1 per cent
Total mortgages:
2,158,189
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
76.0 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share:
25.8 per cent
Total mortgages:
2,236,587
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
74.8 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share:
29.0 per cent
Total mortgages:
6,790,527
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
70.0 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share:
32.8 per cent
Total mortgages:
1,365,341
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
81.6 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share:
35.8 per cent
Total mortgages:
1,618,193
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
83.9 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share:
39.7 per cent
Total mortgages:
1,314,964
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
86.1 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share:
42.7 per cent
Total mortgages:
4,222,134
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
86.0 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Negative equity share:
58.6 per cent
Total mortgages:
555,772
Overall loan-to-value ratio:
111.7 per cent
Source: CoreLogic
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.