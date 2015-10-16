12 US housing markets getting rocked by foreclosures

Bob Bryan
Foreclosed home evictedJohn Moore/GettyCaitlin Barbiere, 2 1/2, plays in the driveway as her family’s possessions sit piled in the front yard during a home foreclosure eviction on October 5, 2011 in Milliken, Colorado.

The housing market may not be the bright spot of the recovery, especially as more people are starting to lose their homes.

According to the real estate information company RealtyTrac, foreclosures rose in the third quarter from this time last year, and many states are seeing significant increases.

“The widespread rise in foreclosure activity in the third quarter compared to a year ago is the result of two starkly different trends taking place,” said Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac in the report. “In states such as New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New York, a flood of deferred distress from the last housing crisis is finally spilling over the legislative and legal dams that have held back some foreclosure activity for years.”

33 states had year-over-year increases in foreclosure activity, and the country registered a 3% increase as a whole.

Bank repossessions, one of the better known types of foreclosure activity, increased 66% in the third quarter from the same time period in 2014 with a total of 123,040 properties seized.

RealtyTrac also included a breakdown of each state’s foreclosure information. We’ve compiled the 12 states with higher foreclosure rates than the national average, which was 1 house out of every 407. Each state also includes the change in foreclosure activity from the third quarter last year and the total number of properties involved in foreclosure.

Check it out below from lowest foreclosure rate to highest.

12. Delaware

Michael Snyder

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 385

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 1,059

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: -20.50%

Source: RealtyTrac

11. North Carolina

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 378

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 11,496

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: 7.00%

Source: RealtyTrac

9. Georgia

Getty Images/David McNew

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 337

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 12,136

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: -11.73%

Source: RealtyTrac

8. Ohio

Wikimedia Commons/Joe Mabel

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 334

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 15,331

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: -8.54%

Source: RealtyTrac

7. New Mexico

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 322

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 2,800

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: 137.89%

Source: RealtyTrac

6. South Carolina

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 311

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 6,889

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: 7.91%

Source: RealtyTrac

5. Illinois

Kevin Bauman

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 281

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 18,856

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: -4.62%

Source: RealtyTrac

4. Maryland

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 220

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 1,059

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: -6.69%

Source: RealtyTrac

3. Nevada

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 194

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 6,066

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: 13.15%

Source: RealtyTrac

2. Florida

Foreclosure rate: 1 in 186

Total Properties with Foreclosure Filings: 48,462

Year-over-year Foreclosure Change: -17.28%

Source: RealtyTrac

