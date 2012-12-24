The 12 States That Are Still Getting Buried Under Foreclosures

Mamta Badkar
chicago, illinois

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

180,817 homes received foreclosure filings in November, down 3 per cent from the previous month, and 19 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s foreclosure report.

The drop in foreclosure activity was largely driven by a drop in foreclosure starts – the pace at which mortgages enter the foreclosure process – which were down 13 per cent on the month.Despite this many states continue to experience a high foreclosure rate. We highlighted the 12 states with the highest number of foreclosures and included the total foreclosure filings, foreclosure starts, and the increase or decrease in foreclosure rate.

Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes.

Wisconsin

1 in every 765 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 3,431

Foreclosure starts: 1,097

November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 21.70 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Washington

1 in every 756 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 3,816

Foreclosure starts: 2,779

November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 45.37 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Indiana

1 in every 684 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 4,085

Foreclosure starts: 841

November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 31.14 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Michigan

1 in every 621 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 7,296

Foreclosure starts: 3,341

November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 47.04 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Georgia

1 in every 494 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 8,272

Foreclosure starts: 4,149

November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 32.90 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Arizona

1 in every 468 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 6,082

Foreclosure starts: 2,888

November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 43.51 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Ohio

1 in every 458 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 11,198

Foreclosure starts: 3,367

November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 9.96 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

South Carolina

1 in every 455 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 4,700

Foreclosure starts: 1,947

November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 16.68 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

California

1 in every 430 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 31,794

Foreclosure starts: 10,785

November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 50.08 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Illinois

1 in every 392 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 13,520

Foreclosure starts: 4,227

November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 9.05 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Nevada

1 in every 390 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 3,007

Foreclosure starts: 1,348

November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 53.82 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Florida

1 in every 304 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012

Foreclosure properties: 29,612

Foreclosure starts: 12,466

November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 19.7 per cent from a year ago

Source: RealtyTrac

Now look at the American cities where home prices are projected to decline the most...

The 15 Worst Housing Markets For The Next Five Years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.