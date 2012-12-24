The 12 States That Are Still Getting Buried Under Foreclosures

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
180,817 homes received foreclosure filings in November, down 3 per cent from the previous month, and 19 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s foreclosure report.
The drop in foreclosure activity was largely driven by a drop in foreclosure starts – the pace at which mortgages enter the foreclosure process – which were down 13 per cent on the month.Despite this many states continue to experience a high foreclosure rate. We highlighted the 12 states with the highest number of foreclosures and included the total foreclosure filings, foreclosure starts, and the increase or decrease in foreclosure rate.
Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes.
1 in every 765 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 3,431
Foreclosure starts: 1,097
November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 21.70 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 756 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 3,816
Foreclosure starts: 2,779
November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 45.37 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 684 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 4,085
Foreclosure starts: 841
November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 31.14 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 621 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 7,296
Foreclosure starts: 3,341
November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 47.04 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 494 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 8,272
Foreclosure starts: 4,149
November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 32.90 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 468 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 6,082
Foreclosure starts: 2,888
November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 43.51 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 458 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 11,198
Foreclosure starts: 3,367
November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 9.96 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 455 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 4,700
Foreclosure starts: 1,947
November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 16.68 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 430 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 31,794
Foreclosure starts: 10,785
November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 50.08 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 392 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 13,520
Foreclosure starts: 4,227
November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 9.05 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 390 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 3,007
Foreclosure starts: 1,348
November 2012 foreclosure filings were down 53.82 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 304 homes received a foreclosure filing in November 2012
Foreclosure properties: 29,612
Foreclosure starts: 12,466
November 2012 foreclosure filings were up 19.7 per cent from a year ago
