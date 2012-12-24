The 12 States That Are Still Getting Buried Under Foreclosures

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

180,817 homes received foreclosure filings in November, down 3 per cent from the previous month, and 19 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s foreclosure report.

The drop in foreclosure activity was largely driven by a drop in foreclosure starts – the pace at which mortgages enter the foreclosure process – which were down 13 per cent on the month.Despite this many states continue to experience a high foreclosure rate. We highlighted the 12 states with the highest number of foreclosures and included the total foreclosure filings, foreclosure starts, and the increase or decrease in foreclosure rate.



Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes.

