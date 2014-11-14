14 States Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

Akin Oyedele
There were 123,109 foreclosure filings on homes during October, according to RealtyTrac.

Filings were down 8% year-on-year, but up 15% from the previous month — the highest such increase since March 2010.

Foreclosure filings include notices on defaults, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions.

Banks mostly suspend foreclosures during the holidays, so there’s usually an uptick in foreclosures in October, averaging 8%, said Daren Blomquist, vice president of RealtyTrac.

“But the sheer magnitude of the increase this year demonstrates there is more than just a seasonal pattern at work,” Blomquist said in a press release. “Distressed properties that have been in a holding pattern for years are finally being cleared for landing at the foreclosure auction.”

Foreclosure auctions totaled 59,869 properties last month, up 24% from September and the highest level since May 2013. Miami, Orlando, and Tampa were the metros with the highest foreclosure rates.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 states with the highest foreclosure rates last month. Note: The states are ranked by foreclosure rate, i.e., one in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.

13. Pennsylvania

One in every 1,126 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.

Properties with foreclosure filings: 4,940

Change from September 2014:25.60%

Change from October 2013: -1.53%

10. Georgia

One in every 899 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.

Properties with foreclosure filings: 4,544

Change from September 2014:24.39%

Change from October 2013: 0.35%

9. New Jersey

One in every 878 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.

Properties with foreclosure filings: 4,051

Change from September 2014: -41.79%

Change from October 2013: 6.21%

8. South Carolina

One in every 814 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.

Properties with foreclosure filings: 2,622

Change from September 2014: 31.30%

Change from October 2013: -9.71%

7. Indiana

One in every 762 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.

Properties with foreclosure filings: 3,671

Change from September 2014: 28.94%

Change from October 2013: 19.69%

4. Ohio

One in every 674 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.

Properties with foreclosure filings: 7,603

Change from September 2014:51.27%

Change from October 2013: -22.08%

3. Nevada

One in every 596 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.

Properties with foreclosure filings: 1,966

Change from September 2014:33.74%

Change from October 2013: -30.99%

1. Maryland

One in every 400 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.

Properties with foreclosure filings: 5,943

Change from September 2014:68.21%

Change from October 2013: 29.51%

