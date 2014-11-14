14 States Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

There were 123,109 foreclosure filings on homes during October, according to RealtyTrac.
Filings were down 8% year-on-year, but up 15% from the previous month — the highest such increase since March 2010.
Foreclosure filings include notices on defaults, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions.
Banks mostly suspend foreclosures during the holidays, so there’s usually an uptick in foreclosures in October, averaging 8%, said Daren Blomquist, vice president of RealtyTrac.
“But the sheer magnitude of the increase this year demonstrates there is more than just a seasonal pattern at work,” Blomquist said in a press release. “Distressed properties that have been in a holding pattern for years are finally being cleared for landing at the foreclosure auction.”
Foreclosure auctions totaled 59,869 properties last month, up 24% from September and the highest level since May 2013. Miami, Orlando, and Tampa were the metros with the highest foreclosure rates.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 states with the highest foreclosure rates last month. Note: The states are ranked by foreclosure rate, i.e., one in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.
One in every 1,126 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.
Properties with foreclosure filings: 4,940
Change from September 2014:25.60%
Change from October 2013: -1.53%
Source: RealtyTrac
One in every 899 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.
Properties with foreclosure filings: 4,544
Change from September 2014:24.39%
Change from October 2013: 0.35%
Source: RealtyTrac
One in every 878 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.
Properties with foreclosure filings: 4,051
Change from September 2014: -41.79%
Change from October 2013: 6.21%
Source: RealtyTrac
One in every 814 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.
Properties with foreclosure filings: 2,622
Change from September 2014: 31.30%
Change from October 2013: -9.71%
Source: RealtyTrac
One in every 762 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.
Properties with foreclosure filings: 3,671
Change from September 2014: 28.94%
Change from October 2013: 19.69%
Source: RealtyTrac
One in every 674 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.
Properties with foreclosure filings: 7,603
Change from September 2014:51.27%
Change from October 2013: -22.08%
Source: RealtyTrac
One in every 596 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.
Properties with foreclosure filings: 1,966
Change from September 2014:33.74%
Change from October 2013: -30.99%
Source: RealtyTrac
One in every 400 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2014.
Properties with foreclosure filings: 5,943
Change from September 2014:68.21%
Change from October 2013: 29.51%
Source: RealtyTrac
