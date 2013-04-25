There Are Still 29 US States Where You Can Be Fired For Being Gay

There are 29 states in America where it’s totally legal to fire workers just for being gay, but one lawmaker is trying to do something to change that.



Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon is introducing the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, which would ban workplace discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, Bloomberg reports.

Nearly 40% of all openly lesbian, gay, or bisexual employees say they’ve experienced discrimination or harassment at work, according to a 2011 study by the Williams Institute. And 9% say they’ve lost a job because they were openly gay.

Here are the states where you can still be fired for being gay because they don’t have explicit laws that prevent discrimination against LGBT people in the workplace.

