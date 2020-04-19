The 15 states where tourism has been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic

REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid Cyclists ride through a nearly empty Times Square in New York City on March 31, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the tourism industry worldwide.

In the US, some states have been hit harder than others because their economies are more dependent on tourism.

Hawaii’s tourism sector has taken the biggest hit from the pandemic, according to a new report from WalletHub.

Montana, Nevada, Vermont, and Massachusetts rounded out the top five.

Airline passenger traffic has dropped by up to 90%. Major cruise companies are cancelling cruises. Marriott, the world’s biggest hotel company, furloughed tens of thousands of staff.

In the US, the tourism sectors in 30 states have taken a hit of 80% or more, according to the US Travel Association. The association estimates that the US travel economy has lost $US60.8 billion in the past five weeks. Some states have been hit harder than others because their economies are more dependent on tourism.

Personal finance website WalletHub has ranked the states where the tourism industry is suffering the most because of the pandemic.

WalletHub ranked each state and Washington, DC by two factors: “State Dependency on Travel & Tourism Industry,” which included metrics like accommodation, food, retail, entertainment, and travel spending per capita; and “State Aggressiveness Against Coronavirus,” which included metrics such as a mandatory quarantine for travellers and the presence of a stay-at-home order.

The site then compiled a total score out of 100 for each state. A score of 100 represents the state with the tourism industry that’s most affected by the pandemic.

With a total score of 81.38, Hawaii was found to have the hardest-hit tourism sector, followed by Montana and Nevada. Here are the top 15 states where tourism has taken the biggest hit from the coronavirus pandemic, ranked in ascending order.

15. Wyoming

Total score: 54.45

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 9

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 45

14. Alaska

caption Anchorage, Alaska. source Blue Poppy/Getty Images

Total score: 55.16

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 17

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 1

13. Connecticut

Total score: 55.25

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 12

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 21

12. Rhode Island

Total score: 56.56

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 16

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 3

11. Maine

caption Portland, Maine, on April 11, 2020.

Total score: 56.70

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 15

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 8

10. California

caption A nearly empty Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on March 31, 2020.

Total score: 56.88

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 10

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 23

9. New York

caption A nearly empty Times Square is seen during the coronavirus lockdown on March 29, 2020.

Total score: 59.33

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 8

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 14

8. Washington, DC

Total score: 59.50

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 7

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 15

7. New Hampshire

caption Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Total score: 59.64

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 6

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 18

6. Florida

Total score: 60.77

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 4

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 29

5. Massachusetts

Total score: 61.38

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 11

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 4

4. Vermont

Total score: 64.60

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 5

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 5

3. Nevada

Total score: 66.92

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 2

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 41

2. Montana

Total score: 67.75

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 3

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 10

1. Hawaii

caption A man walks in Honolulu on April 7, 2020. source AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Total score: 81.38

State dependence on travel and tourism rank: 1

State aggressiveness against coronavirus rank: 2

