The Five States Where Teachers Unions Are Illegal Have The Lowest Test Scores In America*

Update: A commenter points out this fact uses test scores from 1999. Based on 2007 test scores the trend is weaker: NC is 47th; TX is 45th; SC is 39th; GA is 26th; VA is 25th. These rankings come from a composite of ACT and SAT scores among high school graduates, which is a measure that accounts for different participation rates.
Previously: Here’s an impossibly good statistic for union defenders, dug up by the Maureen Downey at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Only five states do not allow collective bargaining for educators, effectively banning teachers unions. Those states and their SAT/ACT rankings are as follows:
South Carolina – 50th
North Carolina – 49th
Georgia – 48th
Texas – 47th
Virginia – 44th
Meanwhile ground zero of the union battle, Wisconsin, is ranked 2nd in the country.
