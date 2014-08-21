The States Where Students Scored The Highest On AP Exams

Research engine FindTheBest created a map that demonstrates the passing rate of Advanced Placement exams across the country.

The map shows the percentage of students (light blue for low and dark blue for high) who scored a three or higher on the AP exam. A three, four, or five are passing scores at most colleges, which accept the high school courses for college credit.

Maryland had the highest percentage of students passing with 29.6%, while Mississippi is practically invisible with a 4.4% passing rate.

The data comes from the College Board’s 2013 statistics.

Check out the interactive map below:



Per cent of Students Scoring 3 or Higher on the AP Test | FindTheBest

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.