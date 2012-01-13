If You Want To Live A Long Life, Head To One Of These 12 States

Photo: Candida.Performa via Flickr

With better health care and technological advances, humans are living longer and longer.But your chances of living longer than the nationwide average of 74 years is better in some states than in others.



The U.S. Census Bureau recently conducted a survey of the life expectancy of all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The stress of politics and government might be contributing to those who live in Washington, D.C.’s 69.2 years life expectancy — the worst in the country and the only place below 70 years.

The northwest section of the country did the best by far, with Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, and North Dakota in the top 12.

But if you want to go somewhere that you have the best shot of living the longest, the island life is for you.

Here’s a breakdown of the Top 12 state’s average life expectancies:

Hawaii: 77.02 years; for men: 75.37; and for women: 81.26

Minnesota: 76.15 years; for men: 74.53; and for women: 80.85

Iowa: 75.81 years; for men: 73.89; and for women: 80.54

Utah: 75.76 years; for men: 74.93; and for women: 80.38

North Dakota: 75.71 years; for men: 74.35; and for women: 80.99

Nebraska: 75.49 years; for men: 73.57; and for women: 80.17

Wyoming: 75.35 years; for men: 73.16; and for women: 79.29

Kansas: 75.31 years; for men: 73.4; and for women: 79.99

Colorado: 75.3 years; for men: 73.79; and for women: 80.1

Idaho: 75.19 years; for men: 73.88; and for women: 79.93

Washington: 75.13 years; for men: 73.84; and for women: 79.74

Connecticut: 75.12 years; for men: 73.62; and for women: 79.97

Massachusetts: 75.01 years; for men: 73.32; and for women: 79.8

