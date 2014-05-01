People In Texas Really Don't Want To Leave, While People In Illinois Want To Flee

Data from a recent Gallup poll shows that people living in Connecticut and Illinois aren’t too happy with their environment: half of residents say that, if given the chance, they’d move to a different state.

The states where people want to stay? Texas and Montana come out really well.

In Illinois, 50% of respondents want to leave, while only 49% do in Connecticut. Maryland was a close third, with 47% of respondents expressing the same desire.

But in Montana, Hawaii, and Maine, 23% reported they’d move if the opportunity arose. And only 24% of respondents felt that way in Texas.

To obtain the data, Gallup conducted at least 600 interviews with people aged 18 and older across the 50 states. The survey asked, “Regardless of whether you will move, if you had the opportunity, would you like to move to another state, or would you rather remain in your current state?”

And if you consider actual intention to move, Nevada comes out on top. The highest amount of respondents in any state, 20%, plan to move in the next 12 months.

In total, 33% of all people in the U.S. want to move to another state.

(Via Vox)

