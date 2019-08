The 10 states that spend the most money at Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart is the biggest retailer in America with more than $US288 billion in US sales annually.

But not all states contribute equally to Wal-Mart’s revenues.

People in Arkansas, for example, spend more money at Wal-Mart than those living in Tennessee, according to GOBankingRates, which compiled Wal-Mart shopping data for every state

.

Here’s the top 10 states where people spend the most money at Wal-Mart, according to GOBankingRates‘ calculations, which are based on state sales taxes.

Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon, weren’t included in the data because they don’t have states sales taxes.

10. Tennessee

Annual per capita spending at Wal-Mart: $US1,125.68

Estimated 2014 sales: $US7.37 billion

Total Tennessee stores: 143

Sales per store: $US51.56 million

9. North Dakota

Annual per capita spending at Wal-Mart: $US1,189.45

Estimates 2014 sales: $US879.6 billion

Total North Dakota stores: 17

Sales per store: $US51.74 million

8. Missouri

Annual per capita spending at Wal-mart: $US1,230.66

Estimated 2014 sales: $US7.46 billion

Total Missour stores: 154

Sales per store: $US48.46 million

7. Louisiana

Annual per capita spending at Wal-Mart: $US1,235.38

Estimated 2014 sales: $US5.74 billion

Total Louisana stores: 130

Sales per store: $US44.19 million

6. Mississippi

Annual per capita spending at Wal-Mart: $US1,395.02

Estimated 2014 sales: $US4.18 billion

Total Mississippi stores: 82

Sales per store: $US50.9 million

5. Kansas

Annual per capta spending at Wal-Mart: $US1,417.71

Estimated 2014 sales: $US4.18 billion

Total Kansas stores: 89

Sales per store: $US46.26 million

4. Alabama

Annual per capita spending at Wal-mart: $US1,476.81

Estimated 2014 sales: $US7.16 billion

Total Alabama stores: 139

Sales per store: $US51.52 million

3. Arkansas

Annual per capita spending at Wal-mart: $US1,494.80

Estimated 2014 sales: $US4.43 billion

Total Arkansas stores: 132

Sales per store: $US33.59 million

2. South Dakota

Annual per capita spending at Wal-Mart: $US1,511.86

Estimated 2014 sales: $US1.29 billion

Total South Dakota stores: 16

Sales per store: $US80.62 million

1. Oklahoma

Annual per capita spending at Wal-Mart: $US1,662.43

Estimated 2014 sales: $US6.45 billion

Total Oklahoma stores: 133

Sales per store: $US48.47 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.