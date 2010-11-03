10 Depressing States That Even Illegal Immigrants Are Giving Up On

Insider Monkey
illegal immigrants

One would guess illegal immigrants are so desperate that they would do anything and live anywhere to stay in this country. Surprisingly, the numbers paint a different picture.

Illegal immigrants have started deserting this country during the past 2 years. But they began deserting these 10 most undesirable states since 2005.

10. Delaware

5k illegal immigrants left the tiny state of Delaware since 2005. This is a 20% decline. Now, only 20k illegal immigrants remain in Delaware.

Source: Insider Monkey

9. Nevada

10k illegal immigrants left Nevada since 2005. There are still 180k of them residing in Nevada.'

Source: Insider Monkey

8. New York

25k illegal immigrants left New York since 2005. This is only a 4% decline though because there are still 650k illegal immigrants in New York.

Source: Insider Monkey

7. Colorado

30k illegal immigrants left Colorado since 2005. This is a 12% decline, the eighth highest in the nation.

Source: Insider Monkey

6. Virginia

35k illegal immigrants left Virginia since 2005. This 17% decline is the seventh highest in the country.

Source: Insider Monkey

5. Massachusetts

40k illegal immigrants left Massachusetts since 2005. This 20% decline is the third highest in the nation.

Source: Insider Monkey

4. Arizona

3. California

100k illegal immigrants left California since 2005. The percentage decline is only 4%, a small number because 2.5 million illegal immigrants still reside in The Golden State.

Source: Insider Monkey

2. North Carolina

100k illegal immigrants left North Carolina since 2005. The percentage decline is 27%, the second highest in the country.

Source: Insider Monkey

1. Florida

250k illegal immigrants left Florida since 2005. The 27% decline is also the highest in the nation.

Source: Insider Monkey

Now see why Mexico could be a booming new market...

The Next BRICs... Six Surging Countries You Must Pay Attention To This Decade >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.