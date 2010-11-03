10 Depressing States That Even Illegal Immigrants Are Giving Up On

One would guess illegal immigrants are so desperate that they would do anything and live anywhere to stay in this country. Surprisingly, the numbers paint a different picture.



Illegal immigrants have started deserting this country during the past 2 years. But they began deserting these 10 most undesirable states since 2005.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.