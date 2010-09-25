The 10 States About To Get Crushed In A US-China Trade War

The relentless pressure on both countries to expand their exports is threatening to create a trade war between the US and China.Congressmen, feeling the populist pressure from voters back home, have approved a new bill that would place import duties on Chinese goods, if they don’t revalue the yuan. The bill has yet to be passed by the House or Senate.
But if the U.S. government enters into a tit-for-tat trade war with China, it’s likely the Chinese will respond. And that could hammer U.S. companies that export to China.
We’ve evaluated the states, using data from the U.S. China Business Council, that export the most to China, and companies that might get crushed in each if a trade war commences.
$1.8 billion of exports to China last year
442% growth over decade
--paper products worth $442 million
--processed foods worth $251 million
--waste and scraps worth $215 million
--transportation equipment worth $205 million
--chemicals worth $145 million
Major state employer Georgia Pacific might get screwed.
$1.8 billion of exports to China last year
412% growth over decade
--computers and electronics worth $355 million
--chemicals worth $257 million
--nonmetallic mineral products worth $183 million
--crop production $133 million
--paper products $132 million
Major state employer Cisco Systems might get screwed.
$1.9 billion of exports to China last year
541% growth over decade
--transportation equipment worth $364 million
--machinery (except electrical) worth $308 million
--computers and electronics worth $260 million
--waste and scrap worth $211 million
--chemicals worth $183 million
Major state employer Goodyear might get screwed.
$2.4 billion of exports to China last year
214% growth over decade
--waste and scrap worth $736 million
--machinery (except electrical) worth $399 million
--computers and electronics worth $368 million
--chemicals worth $243 million
--transportation equipment $101 million
Major state employer IBM might get screwed.
$2.5 billion of exports to China last year
363% growth over decade
--machinery (except electrical) worth $508 million
--crop production worth $406 million
--waste and scrap worth $365 million
--computers and electronics worth $330 million
--chemicals worth $239 million
Major state employer Dyncorp might get screwed.
$3.0 billion of exports to China last year
874% growth over decade
--computers and electronics $2.2 billion
--waste and scrap $185 million
--chemicals $142 million
--crop production $135 million
--machinery (except electrical) worth $84 million
Major state employer Hewlett-Packard might get screwed.
$5.4 billion of exports to China last year
411% growth over decade
--crop production worth $4.3 billion
--chemicals worth $650 million
--waste and scrap worth $138 million
--primary metal manufacturing worth $116 million
--processed foods worth $48 million
Major state employer Dow Chemical Co. might get screwed.
$8.9 billion of exports to China last year
513% growth over decade
--chemicals worth $3.6 billion
--computers and electronics worth $1.5 billion
--machinery (except electrical) worth $916 million
--crop production worth $703 million
--waste and scrap worth $565 million
Major state employer Dell might get screwed.
$9.1 billion of exports to China last year
379% growth over decade
--transportation equipment worth $4.1 billion
--crop production worth $3.3 billion
--waste and scrap worth $423 million
--computers and electronics worth $265 million
--minerals and ores worth $134 million
Major state employer Microsoft might get screwed.
$9.7 billion of exports to China last year
175% growth over decade
--computers and electronics worth $2.9 billion
--waste and scrap worth $2.1 billion
--machinery (except electrical) worth $925 million
--transportation equipment worth $824 million
--chemicals worth $758 million
Major state employer Oracle might get screwed.
