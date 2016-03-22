The states that have produced the most US presidents

Primary season for the 2016 election is in full swing, and the field has already narrowed considerably.

From over 20 candidates having declared their aspirations to be president and commander-in-chief, there are now only 5 main candidates still in the race, including Donald Trump. And, unsurprisingly, the candidates still in the race all are from or represent states that have in the past given the US its presidents.

The following map shows the breakdown of past US presidents by the state of their birth:

Virginia by far leads as the state that has produced the most US presidents at birth, with eight of 43 commander-in-chiefs originally hailing from there. New York, which in the past has produced four US presidents, could have the honour of having produced a fifth US president come the 2016 election.

Both Donald Trump and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders originally come from New York City. If Texas Senator Ted Cruz were to win the 2016 election, he would be the first president not born inside the US (excluding presidents such as George Washington, who were technically born outside of the US as the country was yet to be established).

However, not all presidents remained affiliated with the states in which they were born. The following map shows a breakdown of US presidents based upon their primary affiliation, which is determined by where the presidents listed their residency before becoming commander-in-chief.

Taking into account primary affiliation, New York and Ohio are tied for having been the chosen home of the most presidents in history with six each. If Ohio Governor John Kasich were to win the 2016 election, he would become the seventh president from Ohio.

Conversely, if Sanders were to win the election he would become the first commander-in-chief primarily affiliated with Vermont.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.