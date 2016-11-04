The states that have produced the most US presidents

In less than a week, the 2016 election will have come to an end.

From over 20 candidates having declared their aspirations to be president and commander-in-chief, the election on November 8 will decide between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. And, unsurprisingly, both candidates are from or represent states that have in the past given the US its presidents.

The following map shows the breakdown of past US presidents by the state of their birth:

Virginia by far leads as the state that has produced the most US presidents at birth, with eight of 43 commander-in-chiefs originally hailing from there. New York, which in the past has produced four US presidents, could have the honour of having produced a fifth US president come the 2016 election.

If Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who had come in second in the Republican primaries, had gone on to win the election, he would have been the first president not born inside the US (excluding presidents such as George Washington, who were technically born outside of the US as the country was yet to be established).

However, not all presidents remained affiliated with the states in which they were born. The following map shows a breakdown of US presidents based upon their primary affiliation, which is determined by where the presidents listed their residency before becoming commander-in-chief.

Taking into account primary affiliation, New York and Ohio are tied for having been the chosen home of the most presidents in history with six each. If Ohio Governor John Kasich had clinched the Republican nomination and then went on to win the election, he would have become the seventh president from Ohio.

Conversely, if Sanders had won the Democratic nomination and the general election he would have become the first commander-in-chief primarily affiliated with Vermont.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.