Two States Will Let Locked Up Felons Vote In November

While many Americans will go out to vote on Nov. 6, millions of U.S. citizens will be forced to stay home because they broke the law.



Some states allow felons to vote after their release, but a few bar them from voting forever.

This infographic, released Tuesday, uses 2010 data from the ACLU and the nonprofit ProCon to break down what disenfranchisement looks like for felons in this country.

There’s cluster of red states that bar the highest number of felons from voting, and two states allow felons to vote even when they’re locked up.

Courtesy of: National Prison Directory & Inmate Locator: PrisonPath.com

