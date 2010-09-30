10 States Where The Rich Are Getting Richer And The Poor Are Getting Poorer

The Census Bureau’s 2009 American Community Survey came out today. In this survey, we can see the effects of the Great Recession clearly.



Last year was quite challenging for most people, yet things felt much worse in some states, where the rich were getting richer and poor were getting poorer (see 2008 poverty rates by state). We at Insider Monkey compiled the aggregate household income in 2008 and 2009 by quintile, using the data from the American Community Survey.

We then calculated the decline in share of the lowest quintile, or the poorest one, from 2008 to 2009 and the increase in the share of highest quintile, or the richest one, from 2008 to 2009 in each state. Then we added these two numbers and ranked each state. The states that are tied are ranked among one another using the gini coefficient.

#10 New Jersey Income share of the poor was constant at 3.3%. Income share of the rich increased 0.3% to 49.9%.

#9 Arkansas Income share of the poor dropped 0.1 points to 3.5%. Income share of the rich increased 0.3% to 49.7%. #8 Utah Income share of the poor dropped 0.2 points to 4.3%. Income share of the rich increased 0.2% to 45.9%.

#7 Alabama Income share of the poor dropped 0.1 points to 3.2%. Income share of the rich increased 0.3% to 50.2%. #6 South Dakota Income share of the poor dropped 0.1 points to 3.7%. Income share of the rich increased 0.5% to 48.9%. #5 Wisconsin The income share of the poor dropped 0.2 points to 3.9%. The income share of the rich increased 0.5% to 47%.

#4 Maryland The income share of the poor dropped 0.2 points to 3.6%. The income share of the rich increased 0.7% to 48.4%. #3 West Virginia Income share of poor actually increased by 0.1 points to 3.5%. Income share of rich increased by a huge 1.3% to 49.8%. #2 New Hampshire Income share of the poor dropped 0.1 points to 4.0%. Income share of the rich increased 1.1% to 47.0%.

#1 Nebraska Income share of the poor dropped 0.2 points to 3.9%. Income share of the rich increased 1.1% to 47.9%. As inequality goes, so goes segregation. Check out 21 Maps Of Extreme Segregation In US Cities >

