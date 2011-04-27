The 19 States With No Money Saved For Retiree Health Care

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

American states owe approximately $635 billion in health care liabilities, with only $31 billion saved to cover it, according to a new study by Pew.That leaves a massive health care funding gap, in addition to a $660 billion pension gap.



Arizona at 69%, and Oregon at 68% are the only two states that have saved enough to cover even half their retirees health cost.

The 19 states here are all simply paying as they go.

