The 19 States With No Money Saved For Retiree Health Care

American states owe approximately $635 billion in health care liabilities, with only $31 billion saved to cover it, according to a new study by Pew.That leaves a massive health care funding gap, in addition to a $660 billion pension gap.
Arizona at 69%, and Oregon at 68% are the only two states that have saved enough to cover even half their retirees health cost.
The 19 states here are all simply paying as they go.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 40% of the latest $7,676 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid 69% of the latest $20,431 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 34% of the latest $26,769 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid 0% of the latest $48,200 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 42% of the latest $56,844 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid 0% of the latest $53,276 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 13% of the latest $54,290 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 62% of the latest $55,991 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 62% of the latest $46,125 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 34% of the latest $121,722 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 39% of the latest $170,142 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 24% of the latest $193,770 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 32% of the latest $254,754 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid 102% of the latest $706,251 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 36% of the latest $822,454 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 18% of the latest $1,196,387 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 26% of the latest $1,820,379 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 31% of the latest $4,133,000 required contribution.
Zero per cent funded.
The state paid only 25% of the latest $5,335,500 required contribution.
