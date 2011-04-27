The 19 States With No Money Saved For Retiree Health Care

Robert Johnson
massachusetts state capital

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

American states owe approximately $635 billion in health care liabilities, with only $31 billion saved to cover it, according to a new study by Pew.That leaves a massive health care funding gap, in addition to a $660 billion pension gap.

Arizona at 69%, and Oregon at 68% are the only two states that have saved enough to cover even half their retirees health cost.

The 19 states here are all simply paying as they go.

South Dakota: $67,100 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 40% of the latest $7,676 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Wyoming: $174,161 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid 69% of the latest $20,431 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Kansas: $236,910 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 34% of the latest $26,769 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Oklahoma: $359,800 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid 0% of the latest $48,200 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Iowa: $538,200 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 42% of the latest $56,844 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Montana: $540,894 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid 0% of the latest $53,276 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Indiana: $584,859 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 13% of the latest $54,290 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Mississippi: $727,711 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 62% of the latest $55,991 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Rhode Island: $788,189 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 62% of the latest $46,125 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Minnesota: $1,136,601 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 34% of the latest $121,722 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Tennessee: $1,746,879 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 39% of the latest $170,142 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Arkansas: $1,865,809 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 24% of the latest $193,770 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Florida: $3,742,846 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 32% of the latest $254,754 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Washington: $7,618,372 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid 102% of the latest $706,251 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Hawaii: $10,791,300 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 36% of the latest $822,454 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Louisiana: $11,512,100 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 18% of the latest $1,196,387 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Connecticut: $26,018,800 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 26% of the latest $1,820,379 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

New York: $56,286,000 health care liability

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 31% of the latest $4,133,000 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

New Jersey: $66,792,900

Zero per cent funded.

The state paid only 25% of the latest $5,335,500 required contribution.

Source: The Widening Gap

Health care is only part of the problem

There are still those hugely underfunded state pensions as well>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features politics-us