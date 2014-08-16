See Which States Care More About Bacon Vs. Kale

Bacon and kale have become an increasingly popular part of American diets.

Eric Chemi at Bloomberg Businessweek decided to track each states’ Twitter mentions of bacon vs. kale.

“It turns out that a focus on kale correlates to being a liberal, while a bacon orientation is tied more closely to conservatism,” Chemi writes.

Southern states like Texas, Alabama, and South Carolina favoured bacon. Meanwhile, Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts preferred kale.

Here’s the map, courtesy Businessweek.

