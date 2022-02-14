States are rolling back mask mandates, but some health experts say it’s too soon for schools

A surgical mask hangs on a school locker. Jena Ardell/Getty

Several US states have lifted mask mandates in schools or plan to do so in the near future.

Public-health experts worry it’s too soon, since kids 5 and younger aren’t vaccine-eligible yet.

Other experts fear that removing masks in schools will increase COVID-19 transmission.

As several US states peel back mask mandates in schools amid declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, public-health experts warn that relaxed restrictions may be arriving too soon.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey plan to lift school mandates by the end of the month, while Nevada dropped its school mandate last week.

A few states have given schools extra time to adjust: Delaware’s mask mandate for businesses ended last week, but its school mask mandate won’t expire until the end of March. Rhode Island also lifted its mask requirement for most indoor spaces last week, but will require masks in schools through March 4.

Unlike adults, most kids don’t have the benefit of COVID-19 vaccine protection. Just one-quarter of kids ages 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated in the US as of Sunday. Pfizer also announced late last week that kids 5 years old and younger will have to wait until at least April to become eligible for COVID-19 shots.

“From a school perspective, I would still say the safest decision would be to continue requiring to wear masks,” Dr. Vivek Cherian, a Chicago-based internal-medicine physician, told Insider. “Until everyone is at least eligible, I think it would be a mistake, because kids still do get sick.”

‘Why take the chance?’

Two kids at a rally at Utah State School Board Office calling for a mask mandate in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 6, 2021. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Children under age 18 represent more than 17% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US, but less than 0.2% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For some experts, the low risk of severe outcomes among kids outweighs the need to require masks in schools.

“Is the goal that no children will get COVID? That’s not a reasonable goal,” Emily Gurley, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Insider.

Gurley said she’s comfortable with World Health Organization guidance that kids 5 years old and younger don’t need to wear masks in schools, and kids ages 6 to 11 only need them in high-risk situations.

Cherian, on the other hand, said schools should require masks, even as states start to lift restrictions for businesses and public spaces.

“There are kids who can get quite sick, even with the Omicron variant. So why take the chance?” he asked.

Doctors recently told Insider they’re seeing more instances of croup and bronchiolitis — infections commonly associated with respiratory viruses — among unvaccinated kids with Omicron under age 5.

Experts hope school mandates will protect high-risk teachers and family members

A fifth grader goes over a math problem with her teacher in Detroit, Michigan, on December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Other experts worry that removing masks in schools will increase COVID-19 transmission, particularly among teachers and families of school-aged kids.

“You might say, ‘Well, my kid is vaxxed and they don’t have any health issues. I feel good about them being unmasked.’ But then maybe the kid sitting next to them is immunocompromised, or maybe they live with a parent or grandparent or aunt or uncle who is immunocompromised,” Dr. Ingrid Katz, an associate faculty director at the Harvard Global Health Institute, told Insider.

Cherian said mask requirements have helped prevent in-school transmission so far. Two CDC studies from September 2021 found that schools that required masks saw fewer COVID-19 outbreaks.

But some experts aren’t convinced there’s a direct correlation between school mask mandates and kids spreading the virus to high-risk friends and family.

“I’m not sure there’s great evidence for that,” Gurley said.

Other experts worry about kids’ emotional development and communication skills

Second graders listen to a lesson at Paw Paw Elementary School in Michigan on December 2, 2021. AP Photo/Martha Irvine

Other public-health experts fear that masks could hinder kids’ development or ability to pick up on emotional and social cues.

Studies conducted before the pandemic found that lipreading may help babies with their language and communication skills. But so far, there’s little evidence to suggest that masks are holding kids back in dramatic ways.

The CDC has found “no clear evidence that masking impairs emotional or language development in children,” based on “limited available data.” A December 2020 study also found that children could still intuit a person’s emotions, even when that person was wearing a mask. Future research could alter these findings, since scientists haven’t enough time to study the long-term effects of masking during the pandemic.

Cherian said his two children, ages 2 and 4, seem unfazed by masks so far.

“I would find it very, very hard to buy the argument that one of my boys’ psychological development is being influenced because they’re wearing masks,” he said, though he added that mask rules should still be relaxed for children with behavioral or developmental concerns, such as autism.

The time to remove mask mandates in schools isn’t far off, experts added.

“This isn’t something that is going to go on for the entire year,” Cherian said, adding, “As kids under 5 become eligible for vaccines, this is something we could probably lift within the next few months.”