The 10 States Where Income And Quality Of Life Are Soaring

Per capita GDP in the US economy grew by 16.1% during the latest 10 years where we have per capita income data at the state level from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The average US resident makes 16% more (adjusted for inflation) compared to the 10 years prior.



This isn’t as great as China’s growth rates but still a respectable number for the world’s biggest economy. Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean every state and everybody makes 16% more compared to the 10 years before. There’s even one state where people are poorer compared to the 10 years prior (See the list of states with the worst income growth rates).

If you live in one of these low growth states and plan to move to a better place, here are the top 20 states with the highest income per capita growth rates:

