10 States Where You Can Get Hot Deals On Foreclosed Homes

Many have pointed to rising home prices, declining inventory, and a pick-up in demand as signs of a latent housing recovery.But over a million homes had foreclosure filings in the first half of the year. While foreclosure sales sometimes involve homes that are dilapidated because they’ve been abandoned for so long, sometimes you can just get a steal.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report and picked the 10 states with the highest foreclosure savings rates in June.
Note: Savings are measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.
Foreclosure savings:
32%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$115,638
Worst county:
Dorchester
1 in every 581 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
Foreclosure savings:
33%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$252,333
Worst county:
San Joaquin
1 in every 288 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
Foreclosure savings:
34%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$100,094
Worst county:
Bedford
1 in every 1,120 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
Foreclosure savings:
35%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$233,694
Worst county:
Camden
1 in every 2,125 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
Foreclosure savings:
38%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$191,534
Worst county:
Clark
1 in every 1,249 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
Foreclosure savings:
39%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$74,049
Worst county:
Clermont
1 in every 508 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
Foreclosure savings:
40%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$339,999
Worst county:
Rensselaer
1 in every 3,023 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
Foreclosure savings:
43%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$129,752
Worst county:
Mchenry
1 in every 355 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
Foreclosure savings:
44%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$105,556
Worst county:
Racine
1 in every 609 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
Foreclosure savings:
53%
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$100,172
Worst county:
Saint Tammany
1 in every 1,221 housing units received a foreclosure filing in June 2012
