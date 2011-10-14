The 10 States Getting Crushed By Foreclosure

Jill Krasny

September’s foreclosure filings fell 6% from August, but don’t take that as a sign that the market’s picked up, reports RealtyTrac.In its latest report on the state of the U.S. housing market, the site finds 214,885 foreclosures were filed in September, down 30% from the same time last year.

The foreclosures themselves are taking longer to process–the average now is 336 days, up 18 days from the second quarter.

“While foreclosure activity in September and the third quarter continued to register well below levels from a year ago, there is evidence that this temporary downward trend is about to change direction, with foreclosure activity slowly beginning to ramp back up,” James Saccacio, chief executive officer of RealtyTrac said in a statement.

#10 Colorado

1 in every 447 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 4,855

Worst county: Arapahoe

#9 Ohio

1 in every 596 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 8,545

Worst county: Cuyahoga

#8 Nevada

1 in every 118 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 9,622

Worst county: Clark

#7 Texas

1 in every 985 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 9,872

Worst county: Harris

#6 Arizona

1 in every 305 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 9,022

Worst county: Maricopa

#5 Michigan

1 in every 322 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 14,115

Worst county: Wayne

#4 Illinois

1 in every 463 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,419

Worst county: Cook

#3 Georgia

1 in every 352 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,552

Worst county: Fulton

#2 Florida

1 in every 368 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 24,077

Worst county: Miami-Dade

#1 California

1 in every 259 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 51,842

Worst county: Los Angeles

