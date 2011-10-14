The 10 States Getting Crushed By Foreclosure

Photo: RealtyTrac
September’s foreclosure filings fell 6% from August, but don’t take that as a sign that the market’s picked up, reports RealtyTrac.In its latest report on the state of the U.S. housing market, the site finds 214,885 foreclosures were filed in September, down 30% from the same time last year.
The foreclosures themselves are taking longer to process–the average now is 336 days, up 18 days from the second quarter.
“While foreclosure activity in September and the third quarter continued to register well below levels from a year ago, there is evidence that this temporary downward trend is about to change direction, with foreclosure activity slowly beginning to ramp back up,” James Saccacio, chief executive officer of RealtyTrac said in a statement.
1 in every 447 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 4,855
Worst county: Arapahoe
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 596 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 8,545
Worst county: Cuyahoga
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 118 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 9,622
Worst county: Clark
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 985 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 9,872
Worst county: Harris
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 305 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 9,022
Worst county: Maricopa
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 322 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 14,115
Worst county: Wayne
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 463 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,419
Worst county: Cook
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 352 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,552
Worst county: Fulton
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 368 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 24,077
Worst county: Miami-Dade
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 259 homes received a foreclosure filing in September 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 51,842
Worst county: Los Angeles
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.