The 10 States Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

Foreclosures in the U.S. climbed to 230,678 in October, up 7% from September, reports RealtyTrac.However, foreclosures are down 31% from a year ago.

“The October foreclosure numbers continue to show strong signs that foreclosure activity is coming out of the rain delay we’ve been in for the past year as lenders corrected foreclosure paperwork and processing problems,” said James Saccacio, CEO of RealtyTrac.

#10 Colorado

1 in every 458 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 4,729

Worst county: Adams

#9 Oregon

1 in every 455 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 3,606

Worst county: Multnomah

#8 Idaho

1 in every 432 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 1,500

Worst county:Ada

#7 Illinois

1 in every 423 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 12,522

Worst county: Cook

#6 Georgia

1 in every 406 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,552

Worst county: Fulton

#5 Michigan

1 in every 282 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 16,106

Worst county: Wayne

#4 Florida

1 in every 268 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 33,073

Worst county: Miami-Dade

#3 Arizona

1 in every 259 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 10,626

Worst county:Maricopa

#2 California

1 in every 243 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 55,312

Worst county: Los Angeles

#1 Nevada

1 in every 180 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 6,307

Worst county: Clark

