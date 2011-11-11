The 10 States Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

Photo: RealtyTrac

Foreclosures in the U.S. climbed to 230,678 in October, up 7% from September, reports RealtyTrac.However, foreclosures are down 31% from a year ago.



“The October foreclosure numbers continue to show strong signs that foreclosure activity is coming out of the rain delay we’ve been in for the past year as lenders corrected foreclosure paperwork and processing problems,” said James Saccacio, CEO of RealtyTrac.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.