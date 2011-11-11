The 10 States Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

Photo: RealtyTrac
Foreclosures in the U.S. climbed to 230,678 in October, up 7% from September, reports RealtyTrac.However, foreclosures are down 31% from a year ago.
“The October foreclosure numbers continue to show strong signs that foreclosure activity is coming out of the rain delay we’ve been in for the past year as lenders corrected foreclosure paperwork and processing problems,” said James Saccacio, CEO of RealtyTrac.
1 in every 458 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 4,729
Worst county: Adams
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 455 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 3,606
Worst county: Multnomah
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 432 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 1,500
Worst county:Ada
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 423 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 12,522
Worst county: Cook
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 406 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 11,552
Worst county: Fulton
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 282 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 16,106
Worst county: Wayne
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 268 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 33,073
Worst county: Miami-Dade
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 259 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 10,626
Worst county:Maricopa
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 243 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 55,312
Worst county: Los Angeles
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 180 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 6,307
Worst county: Clark
Source: RealtyTrac
