10 US States That Will Get Murdered If China Slows Its Imports

China is getting angry as it becomes clear that the Ben Bernanke is committed to a weaker dollar.
How will they respond?
A trade war seems possible. Remember the rare earth export ban that followed a diplomatic dispute with Japan.
The following 10 states export the most to China and have the most to lose, according to data from the US China Business Council.
$1.8 billion of exports to China last year
442% growth over decade
--paper products worth $442 million
--processed foods worth $251 million
--waste and scraps worth $215 million
--transportation equipment worth $205 million
--chemicals worth $145 million
Major state employer Georgia Pacific might get screwed.
$1.8 billion of exports to China last year
412% growth over decade
--computers and electronics worth $355 million
--chemicals worth $257 million
--nonmetallic mineral products worth $183 million
--crop production $133 million
--paper products $132 million
Major state employer Cisco Systems might get screwed.
$1.9 billion of exports to China last year
541% growth over decade
--transportation equipment worth $364 million
--machinery (except electrical) worth $308 million
--computers and electronics worth $260 million
--waste and scrap worth $211 million
--chemicals worth $183 million
Major state employer Goodyear might get screwed.
$2.4 billion of exports to China last year
214% growth over decade
--waste and scrap worth $736 million
--machinery (except electrical) worth $399 million
--computers and electronics worth $368 million
--chemicals worth $243 million
--transportation equipment $101 million
Major state employer IBM might get screwed.
$2.5 billion of exports to China last year
363% growth over decade
--machinery (except electrical) worth $508 million
--crop production worth $406 million
--waste and scrap worth $365 million
--computers and electronics worth $330 million
--chemicals worth $239 million
Major state employer Dyncorp might get screwed.
$3.0 billion of exports to China last year
874% growth over decade
--computers and electronics $2.2 billion
--waste and scrap $185 million
--chemicals $142 million
--crop production $135 million
--machinery (except electrical) worth $84 million
Major state employer Hewlett-Packard might get screwed.
$5.4 billion of exports to China last year
411% growth over decade
--crop production worth $4.3 billion
--chemicals worth $650 million
--waste and scrap worth $138 million
--primary metal manufacturing worth $116 million
--processed foods worth $48 million
Major state employer Dow Chemical Co. might get screwed.
$8.9 billion of exports to China last year
513% growth over decade
--chemicals worth $3.6 billion
--computers and electronics worth $1.5 billion
--machinery (except electrical) worth $916 million
--crop production worth $703 million
--waste and scrap worth $565 million
Major state employer Dell might get screwed.
$9.1 billion of exports to China last year
379% growth over decade
--transportation equipment worth $4.1 billion
--crop production worth $3.3 billion
--waste and scrap worth $423 million
--computers and electronics worth $265 million
--minerals and ores worth $134 million
Major state employer Microsoft might get screwed.
$9.7 billion of exports to China last year
175% growth over decade
--computers and electronics worth $2.9 billion
--waste and scrap worth $2.1 billion
--machinery (except electrical) worth $925 million
--transportation equipment worth $824 million
--chemicals worth $758 million
Major state employer Oracle might get screwed.
