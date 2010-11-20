10 US States That Will Get Murdered If China Slows Its Imports

Gregory White, Gus Lubin
china consumers

China is getting angry as it becomes clear that the Ben Bernanke is committed to a weaker dollar.

How will they respond?

A trade war seems possible. Remember the rare earth export ban that followed a diplomatic dispute with Japan.

The following 10 states export the most to China and have the most to lose, according to data from the US China Business Council.

#10 Georgia

$1.8 billion of exports to China last year

442% growth over decade

--paper products worth $442 million
--processed foods worth $251 million
--waste and scraps worth $215 million
--transportation equipment worth $205 million
--chemicals worth $145 million

Major state employer Georgia Pacific might get screwed.

#9 North Carolina

$1.8 billion of exports to China last year

412% growth over decade

--computers and electronics worth $355 million
--chemicals worth $257 million
--nonmetallic mineral products worth $183 million
--crop production $133 million
--paper products $132 million

Major state employer Cisco Systems might get screwed.

#8 Ohio

$1.9 billion of exports to China last year

541% growth over decade

--transportation equipment worth $364 million
--machinery (except electrical) worth $308 million
--computers and electronics worth $260 million
--waste and scrap worth $211 million
--chemicals worth $183 million

Major state employer Goodyear might get screwed.

#7 New York

$2.4 billion of exports to China last year

214% growth over decade

--waste and scrap worth $736 million
--machinery (except electrical) worth $399 million
--computers and electronics worth $368 million
--chemicals worth $243 million
--transportation equipment $101 million

Major state employer IBM might get screwed.

#6 Illinois

$2.5 billion of exports to China last year

363% growth over decade

--machinery (except electrical) worth $508 million
--crop production worth $406 million
--waste and scrap worth $365 million
--computers and electronics worth $330 million
--chemicals worth $239 million

Major state employer Dyncorp might get screwed.

#5 Oregon

$3.0 billion of exports to China last year

874% growth over decade

--computers and electronics $2.2 billion
--waste and scrap $185 million
--chemicals $142 million
--crop production $135 million
--machinery (except electrical) worth $84 million

Major state employer Hewlett-Packard might get screwed.

#4 Louisiana

$5.4 billion of exports to China last year

411% growth over decade

--crop production worth $4.3 billion
--chemicals worth $650 million
--waste and scrap worth $138 million
--primary metal manufacturing worth $116 million
--processed foods worth $48 million

Major state employer Dow Chemical Co. might get screwed.

#3 Texas

$8.9 billion of exports to China last year

513% growth over decade

--chemicals worth $3.6 billion
--computers and electronics worth $1.5 billion
--machinery (except electrical) worth $916 million
--crop production worth $703 million
--waste and scrap worth $565 million

Major state employer Dell might get screwed.

#2 Washington

$9.1 billion of exports to China last year

379% growth over decade

--transportation equipment worth $4.1 billion
--crop production worth $3.3 billion
--waste and scrap worth $423 million
--computers and electronics worth $265 million
--minerals and ores worth $134 million

Major state employer Microsoft might get screwed.

#1 California

$9.7 billion of exports to China last year

175% growth over decade

--computers and electronics worth $2.9 billion
--waste and scrap worth $2.1 billion
--machinery (except electrical) worth $925 million
--transportation equipment worth $824 million
--chemicals worth $758 million

Major state employer Oracle might get screwed.

