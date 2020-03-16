NYC, Los Angeles, and Washington state have announced a shutdown of bars and restaurants. Here are all the places taking drastic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Jack Taylor/Shutterstock

Several US cities and states have taken major steps meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

New York City and Los Angeles on Sunday closed all bars and restaurants except for takeout. Ohio, Illinois, and Washington state imposed similar measures.

Public-health experts and government officials have stressed the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of airborne infections.

As of Sunday evening, the US had confirmed more than 3,800 cases of the disease COVID-19, including 69 deaths.

Several US cities and states have taken major steps meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including shutting down nightclubs, cancelling holiday festivities, and forcing restaurants to serve food by delivery or takeout only.

Public-health experts and government officials have stressed the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of airborne infections. The term refers to bread measures meant to keep people away from one another, including cancelling sporting events, closing schools, having employees work from home, and maintaining distance from sick people.

On Sunday, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention put forward new guidelines recommending that all gatherings and events of 50 people and more be postponed until May.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travellers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the CDC said. It stressed that large gatherings included “festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.”

The CDC said the recommendation “does not apply to the day to day operation of organisations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses,” but local and state governments are already heeding the CDC’s advice.

Here are some of the measures local and state governments are taking to limit public gatherings.

New York City is banning dining out at restaurants.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City announced on March 15 that he would sign an executive order limiting all restaurants, bars, and cafés in the city to food takeout and delivery.

In addition, all nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses, and concert venues will be forced to close to prevent the spread of disease.

The order was set to take effect March 17 at 9 a.m. ET.

Los Angeles followed New York City’s lead. The city closed all nightclubs and banned dining out at restaurants.

Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles announced on March 15 that he would be taking executive action meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by closing bars, nightclubs, and restaurants, which will be allowed to continue serving takeout and delivery only.

Gyms and entertainment venues, including movie theatres, live-performance venues, and bowling alleys, will also be shuttered until at least March 31.

“These are the emergency steps we are taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 & protect people across LA, effective at midnight tonight,” Garcetti said on Twitter.

“This isn’t easy & I don’t make this decision lightly. We will do everything we can to help businesses & workers impacted during this time.”

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants in Ohio to close starting March 15.

Adam Jones/Getty Images

Dewine announced the measure, which went into effect at 9 p.m. on March 15, ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Restaurants with takeout and delivery options will still be able to operate those services.

“Our goal is for everyone to get through this,” DeWine said. “Our hope is that next St. Patrick’s Day, everyone will be there and that they will have the opportunity to live their lives and live their American dream. But, if people are not around, they can’t do that.”

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide closure of restaurants and bars in Washington from March 15.

Inslee said in a March 15 statement that the move was aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“Given the explosion of COVID-19 in our state and globally, I will sign a statewide emergency proclamation tomorrow to temporarily shut down restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities,” Inslee said.

Restaurants will be allowed to provide takeout and delivery service but not in-person dining.

“Additionally, all gatherings with over 50 participants are prohibited and all gatherings under 50 participants are prohibited unless previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing are met,” he said.

The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies.

“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease,” he said. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”

Gov. JB Pritzker will shutter all bars and restaurants in Illinois from March 16.

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Pritzker made the announcement March 15 and said all bars and restaurants would be closed to the public from Monday, March 16, to Monday, March 30.

“This is another hard step to take,” Pritzker said. “I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action.”

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over – the time for action is here,” he added. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”

The announcement also stressed the importance of social distancing.

“Social distancing is the paramount strategy for minimising the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and the governor is committed to using every tool at his disposal to protect public health,” the statement said.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced a ban on bars and a citywide curfew in Hoboken, New Jersey, from March 16.

Reuters/Mike Segar

In a statement on March 15, Bhalla said all bars and restaurants, with or without a liquor licence, would only be able to serve food by delivery or takeout.

Bars that do not already serve food will be forced to close starting March 15.

The mayor also imposed a citywide curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday, March 16, until further notice.

“During this curfew, all residents will be required to remain in their homes except for emergencies, or if you are required to work by your employer,” Bhalla wrote.

Gov. Charlie Baker will limit public gatherings to 25 people or fewer in Massachusetts from March 17.

Kayana Szymczak / Stringer / Getty Images

Baker issued an emergency order on March 15 limiting public gatherings to 25 people or fewer and banning the consumption of food or drink at bars and restaurants.

This includes community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals, and similar activities.

The order will take effect March 17 and run through April 6.

Hospitals have also been directed to postpone elective surgeries to devote resources to coronavirus treatment.

Mayor Muriel Bowser banned gatherings of more than 250 people and closed all bars in Washington, DC, from March 15.

Photographer is my life./Getty Images

In a statement March 15, Bowser said restaurants and bars needed to suspend the use of bar seating and needed to ensure that occupancy stood at fewer than 250 people at a time.

All nightclubs have also been ordered to cease operations immediately.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans announced a service curfew for bars and restaurants from March 15.

GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Contrell said in a statement on March 15 that all full-service restaurants with seating were to cease operations at 9 p.m. daily but could continue offering delivery until the usual closing time.

Bars and nightclubs are to cease service at midnight daily and limit their capacity by up to 50% of their usual capacity.

Several popular bars and restaurants have also voluntarily ceased operations to mitigate the disease spread.

Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock

In South Boston, Massachusetts, several popular bars voluntarily decided to close on March 15.

Pennsylvania officials have also urged most businesses in several counties to cease operations immediately.

