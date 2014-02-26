These Are The States That Care The Most And Least About The Oscars [MAP]

The Oscars are this Sunday and while we can’t wait for them in New York, the entire country isn’t as psyched for the upcoming ceremony.

Outbrain, a content recommendation engine, compiled which states care the most and least about the Academy Awards.

To do this, Outbrain tracked 36,636 different stories with the word “Oscar” or “Academy Award” in its headline between January 16 and February 16. They then calculated the percentage of each state’s total page views on those stories.

According to their findings, people in large metropolitan areas — New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. — have the most interest in Oscars. It should come as little surprise that both California and New York are at the top of the list. According to Outbrain’s data, West Virginia and North Dakota care the least about the awards’ ceremony.

Check it out the map along with a full ranking below:

