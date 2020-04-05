The 27 states with the biggest populations at risk of developing a serious coronavirus illness

Chris Graythen/Getty Images A view of empty Bourbon Street on March 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana amid the coronavirus. Louisiana has the eighth highest share of adults who are at risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus can be especially dangerous for people over 65 years old or who have certain pre-existing health conditions.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a health research nonprofit, analysed the shares of the adult populations in each state that are most at risk of developing a serious coronavirus illness.

Many of the states with high shares of at-risk adults are located in the South, such as Kentucky, Alabama, and North Carolina.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although the novel coronavirus can cause illness in people of all different ages and health conditions, some populations are more vulnerable to developing extremely serious symptoms than others, including people over 65 years old and adults with certain pre-existing health conditions.

The non-profit health research Kaiser Family Foundation examined which states have the highest share of adults age 18 and over who are at risk of a serious illness if infected by the coronavirus.

According to a recent CDC study, the most at-risk groups for developing a serious illness include people over 65, as well as adults age 18 to 64 with heart disease, uncontrolled asthma, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung disease, or a BMI over 40.

KFF used 2018 CDC data from the Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System to find the share of each state’s population most at risk based on those conditions.

According to KFF, 37.6% of US adults – 92.6 million Americans – have a heightened chance of developing a serious illness from coronavirus. Of those nearly 93 million Americans, 51.1 million are adults age 65 and over.

At the state level, West Virginia had the highest share of adults at risk of a serious illness after being infected with coronavirus, with a share of 49.3% or nearly 690,000 adults, according to the study.

According to KFF’s analysis, the high-risk population shares of 27 states are greater than the national share. Many of these states are in the South. For instance, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi all had shares over 40%.

Read on to see the 27 states that have the largest shares of adults that are most vulnerable to developing a serious coronavirus illness based on KFF’s analysis. We also included each state’s share of at-risk adults from the over-65 and under-65 year old populations.

27. Kansas: 38.0% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 21.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 54.7%

26. Rhode Island: 38.3% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 21.4%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 56.1%

24 (tie). North Carolina: 39.0% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 22.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 54.2%

24 (tie). Montana: 39.0% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 19.4%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 62.3%

21 (tie). Vermont: 39.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 19.6%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 62.1%

21(tie). Hawaii: 39.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Laszlo Podor/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 19.4%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 62.5%

21 (tie). Arizona: 39.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 20.8%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 59.1%

20. New Mexico: 39.4% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 21.1%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 58.8%

17 (tie). Pennsylvania: 39.8% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

WilliamSherman/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 21.8%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 57.8%

17 (tie). Oregon: 39.8% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Getty Images Portland, Oregon.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 22.5%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 56.2%

17 (tie). Ohio: 39.8% of adults adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 22.9%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 54.9%

16. Indiana: 39.9% of adults adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Photo by Scott Dunn/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 24.4%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 51.4%

14 (tie). New Hampshire: 40.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 23.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 55.3%

14 (tie). Missouri: 40.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 24.0%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 53.8%

13. Oklahoma: 40.8% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Brian S/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 25.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 50.9%

12. Michigan: 41.2% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

f11photo/Shutterstock Detroit, Michigan, in 2017.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 24.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 53.2%

11. Delaware: 41.3% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 58.3%

10. South Carolina: 41.4% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 24.0%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 55.4%

9. Tennessee: 41.6% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Mark Humphrey / AP Nashville, Tennessee.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 26.0%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 50.6%

7 (tie). Louisiana: 42.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Allard One/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 48.4%

7 (tie). Florida: 42.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Miami, Florida

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 22.0%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 61.2%

5 (tie). Mississippi: 42.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.2%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 49.6%

5 (tie). Maine: 42.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Anna Gorin/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 23.1%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 59.4%

4. Alabama: 43.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.1%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 51.0%

3. Arkansas: 43.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 50.3%

2. Kentucky: 43.6% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 28.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 48.8%

1. West Virginia: 49.3% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

JodiJacobson/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 32.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 51.1%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.