10 States With The Best Tax Breaks For The Wealthy

There’s no better evidence of the growing chasm between America’s rich and poor than state tax rates. On average, the nation’s lowest-income residents pay tax rates that are twice as high as the wealthiest 1 per cent of taxpayers, according to a new report by The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.



That includes state, income, property and sales taxes, of which the rich pay 5.6 per cent of their income and the bottom 20 per cent of earners pay 11.1 per cent each year.

Using ITEP data, along with data from the Tax Foundations’ latest State Business Tax Climate Index, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 states with the best tax rates for the wealthy and, consequently, the largest tax gaps between the rich and the poor.

10. Alabama Rounding out the best states for the wealthy is Alabama, one of several Southern states that are overwhelmingly friendly to high earners. The wealthiest 1 per cent pay just 3.8 per cent of their income in taxes, while the poorest taxpayers shell out 10.2 per cent. The middle class isn't far behind, with 9.4 per cent paid in taxes on average. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked Alabama the 18th best state for income taxes. Wealthy resident: Marguerite Harbert, widow of the late construction and energy mogul, John Murdoch Harbert III, is worth $1.4 billion. 9. Indiana In Indiana, the wealthiest 1 per cent of taxpayers see 5.4 per cent of their income eaten up by taxes, while the lowest earners part with 12.30 per cent. Middle-income residents shell out 10.7 per cent to taxes. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked Indiana the 10th best state for income taxes. Wealthy resident: Gayle Cook, member of board of directors of medical device firm Cook Group, is worth $3.4 billion. 8. Pennsylvania Pennsylvania's wealthy pay 4.4 per cent of their total income toward taxes, while the poorest 20 per cent pay more than twice that rate ---- 12 per cent. The middle class parts with nearly 10 per cent of their take-home pay. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked Alabama the 12th best state for income taxes. Wealthy resident: Hansjorg Wyss, chairman of Swiss medical device manufacturer Synthes Holding AG, is worth $7 billion.

7. Arizona Arizona has one of the higher tax rates for the wealthy, but it still only takes 4.7 per cent of their income on average. On the other hand, the poorest residents pay 12.9 per cent of their pay, followed by the middle class, which pays 9.7 per cent. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked Arizona the 17th best state for income taxes. Wealthy residents: Bruce Halle, Sr., founder of the Discount Tires empire. 6. Tennessee Southern states dominate the list of best states for the wealthy, and Tennessee is no exception. The wealthiest 1 per cent of residents pay just 2.8 per cent in taxes, while the poorest 20 per cent part with 11.2 per cent of their income. Middle-income taxpayers shell out 8.6 per cent in total. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked Tennessee the 8th best state for income taxes. Wealthy residents: Singer Leanne Rimes and Thomas Frist, Jr., founder of the Hospital Corporation of America. 5. Texas Everything's bigger in Texas, including the tax gap between the rich and poor. The state's wealthiest 1 per cent, who earn an average of $1.4 million, pay about 3 per cent of their annual earnings in state and local taxes, while the poorest 20 per cent, who earn $11,400, spend 8.5 per cent of their income on taxes. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked Texas the 7th best state for income taxes. Wealthy residents: More than 30 members of the Forbes 400 have a Texas address. Among them are Walmart heiress Alice Walton and Kinder Morgan CEO Richard Kinder. 4. Illinois In Illinois, the wealthiest 1 per cent, with average earnings of $1.5 million, pay 4.9 per cent of their income toward state and local taxes. The lowest-earning 20 per cent pay 13.8 per cent of their average $10,100 annual salary in taxes. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked Illinois the 13th best state for income taxes. Wealthy residents: Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell and hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin. 3. South Dakota South Dakota's richest 1 per cent, with an average income of $1.1 million, pay 2.1 per cent of their income in taxes, while the lowest-earning 20 per cent, with average incomes of $11,200, pay five times as much. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked South Dakota No. 1 best state for income taxes (tied with Florida, Alaska, Washington, and Nevada). Wealthy residents: No members of the Forbes 400 call South Dakota home. 2. Florida The richest 1 per cent of Floridians, with an average income of $1.6 million, pay 2.3 per cent of their earnings on taxes while the poorest 20 per cent, making an average of $10,300, pay 13.2 per cent of their income toward taxes. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked Florida the No. 1 best state for income taxes (tied with South Dakota, Alaska, Washington, and Nevada). Wealthy residents: Billionaire William Koch, Donald Trump, and Carnival Cruises CEO Micky Arison. 1. Washington Washington is the place to be for wealthy residents looking for the cushiest tax rates. The top 1 per cent, who make an average of $1.1 million, pay about 2.8 per cent of their income toward state and local taxes each year. But those in the bottom 20 per cent of the income bracket, with an average salary of $11,500, pay 16.9 per cent toward state and local taxes. Individual income taxes: The Tax Foundation ranked Washington the No. 1 best state for income taxes (tied with South Dakota, Alaska, Florida, and Nevada). Wealthy residents: Microsoft's Bill Gates and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Ready to move? See the 10 most affordable cities in the world >

