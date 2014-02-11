CHART: Vermont Produces An Incredible Number Of Winter Olympians

Of the 230 athletes on the United States Winter Olympic team, nearly 10% (20) call California home, one more than Colorado and Minnesota (19) which each sent the second-most athletes to Sochi (via WashingtonPost.com).

But if we consider population size, no state is better at producing Winter Olympians than Vermont, and it’s not even close. One out of every 48,000 people that live in Vermont is on Team USA. New Hampshire is second with one out of every 147,000 people.

Meanwhile, California only produces one Winter Olympian for every 1.9 million people that live in the state. Here is the per capita rate for the 38 states that have athletes in Sochi (number of athletes is in parentheses).

