States are bidding against each other to secure rapid antigen tests, as the Commonwealth steps back and supermarkets struggle to meet demand. Photo: Morgan/Getty Images

NSW and Victoria have each struggled to secure millions of rapid antigen tests in the absence of a national plan.

At-home testing has become the preferred COVID-19 screening method for the Commonwealth, after the Christmas period put added pressure on the nation’s pathology services.

While supermarkets have struggled to meet demand, Woolworths predicts conditions will improve next week.

State leaders are bidding against each other in the global market to secure tens of millions of rapid antigen tests in the absence of a federal plan on at-home testing, after Australians were urged to avoid getting a PCR test unless symptomatic.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said his government had secured 34 million rapid antigen tests which would be made “freely” and “widely available” within days.

However he said the procurement process has launched yet another mammoth challenge in the face of state governments who, over the last two years, have been left to “fill the gap” by the Morrison government.

“That will be part of a process that has fallen to the states. We would much prefer to have a national approach … but failing that, as per usual, the states have had to step up and fill the gap that has been left,” Foley said.

“If I had to [comment] endlessly on the areas in which the commonwealth hasn’t stood up to deliver national leadership, so many areas during the course of this pandemic, I would be sounding like a broken record.

“Go back to March 2020, where there was a promise of a national stockpile of PPE, that never eventuated, and everything since. The states have got to rely on each other.”

Rapid antigen tests have become the preferred COVID-19 screening method for the Commonwealth, after the Christmas period put enormous strain on the public health system as a result of cross-border testing requirements.

Queues in parts of New South Wales were reported to stretch as long as 800 metres, forcing some to wait in line for five hours to get tested, and another three days to receive the result.

With the new preference for at-home testing has come a pitch for a national definition of close contacts, which will be the topic of discussion at a National Cabinet meeting which the Prime Minister brought forward to tomorrow.

Morrison said only someone who shares a home with a positive case, or has been in close proximity to one — like in a car — would receive close contact status, and require a PCR test.

“So what we are looking to do tomorrow is to ensure we get a definition of close contact and which tests are used in what circumstances and how they are provided to manage a large volume of cases,” Morrison said.

“And as states move into that phase where they have more high volume cases than they — I would expect to move towards adopting… what we are seeing in states like — the practices that we are seeing in states like NSW and Victoria.”

As a result, both Victoria and New South Wales have worked to secure supplies of their own.

But, like Foley, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told The Sydney Morning Herald that bidding against other state governments, particularly over the Christmas period, had been “challenging”.

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said he thought it would be “best to have a national approach” to rapid antigen tests, shortly before announcing an additional 30 million at-home testing kits, bringing the state’s stockpile to 50 million.

“So this will provide great support to our state as we move through the next phase, but we’ll work very closely with the Commonwealth government for a national approach in terms of distribution,” Perrottet said.

“And as we move through the next phase, it will become the norm. It will become the norm that we have rapid antigen tests at home or [that you’ll be able to] purchase them at the pharmacy.”

In the meantime, supermarkets and pharmacies are working “around the clock” to meet demand.

A spokesperson for Woolworths told Business Insider Australia that supply pressures should ease across the chain’s network of stores soon, after demand for testing kits more than doubled in the lead up to Christmas.

“We have stock ready to ship and our team is working around the clock to dispatch orders to our customers as quickly as possible,” she said.

“We have a much larger order of stock on the way from our suppliers and expect the availability of kits to improve for our customers within the next week.”

Experts rushed to criticise the Morrison government’s step back from the efforts of state governments to procure more rapid tests, who have in effect been forced to enter into bidding wars with each other — and the rest of the global market.

Chris Moy, vice president of the Australian Medical Association, said he and his team asked the government to draw up a testing plan, when it was announced that the country would reopen.

“At this critical time, when the PCR testing system is crumbling and we need access — and equity of access — and clear policies for the average person to know when to use them, people can’t get them and there is a confusion when they should use them,” he said.