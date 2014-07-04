These Are The States That Allow Married Tax Returns For Same-Sex Couples

Just about one year after the Defence of Marriage Act (DOMA) was struck down in the United States Supreme Court, over a dozen states allow same-sex married couples to file tax returns with “married” status.

Below, H&R Block has illustrated the effect that measure has had on tax filing in individual states, from those that don’t recognise same-sex marriage or allow tax filers to use married status, to those that permit all of the above.

Where does your state fall?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.