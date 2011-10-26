A Staten-Island Woman Was Declared Dead At Least Twice By The Social Security Administration

Just three weeks after her husband passed away, Margaret Arrighetti, a 71-year-old Staten Island resident, was handed some more alarming news — this time regarding her own death.



According to a report by CBS 2 (via Gothamist), Arrighetti received a letter from her insurance company notifying her of her own death back in May.

After learning from her insurance company that the Social Security Administration had listed her as deceased, Arrighetti contacted the institution to vouch that she was, in fact, alive.

But one month later, it appeared Arrighetti was still “dead.” As a result, the elderly woman was denied prescription medication and had missed her last three social security checks, causing her to incur more than $200 in overdraft fees.

A spokesman for the SSA told CBS 2 that “when a bank puts a death indicator on a joint account, sometimes that covers both parties by mistake.”

To date, Arrighetti has received October’s Social Security check, but is “crossing her fingers she’s alive” to collect next month’s payment.

