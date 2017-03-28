'I totally condemn his actions' -- the wife of Westminster killer Khalid Masood has broken her silence

LONDON — Rohey Hydara broke her silence over the atrocity carried out by her husband, Khalid Masood, in Westminster last Wednesday.

In an attack that lasted just 82 seconds, Masood mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in a 4X4 car before entering the grounds of Parliament and killing police officer PC Keith Palmer.

In a statement to Press Association, Hydara poured scorn on her husband’s act of terror.

“I am saddened and shocked by what Khalid has done. I totally condemn his actions,” she said. “I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

Hydara added: “I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time.”

Her comments echoed those made by Masood’s mother, Janet Ajao. She said on Monday:

“I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity. “I wish to thank my friends, family and community from the bottom of my heart for the love and support given to us.”



Masood killed four people, including PC Palmer, and was shot dead himself, reportedly by Defence Secretary Michael Fallon’s private security. At least 50 were injured on Westminster Bridge after Masood drove at people at around 70 miles per hour.

Police are continuing to appeal for information on Masood. In a statement on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said it had “no evidence” he discussed the attack with others, despite reports suggesting that the killer was sending messages on WhatsApp just minutes before he mounted the pavement on Westminster Bridge.

The Met added: “There is no evidence that Masood was radicalised in prison in 2003, as has been suggested; this is pure speculation at this time. Whilst I have found no evidence of an association with IS or AQ, there is clearly an interest in Jihad.”

