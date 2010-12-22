A Deep Look At The Winners And Losers Of The 2010 Census

The key story in the 2010 Census is that Republicans won.



Looking closer you see that southern states saw big gains, the upshot of two decades of Sun Belt migration.

Northeastern and Midwestern states saw relative declines.

The 2010 Census data is used not only for appropriation of representatives, but also for divvying up Federal funds.

