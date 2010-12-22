A Deep Look At The Winners And Losers Of The 2010 Census

Mamta Badkar
The key story in the 2010 Census is that Republicans won.

Looking closer you see that southern states saw big gains, the upshot of two decades of Sun Belt migration.

Northeastern and Midwestern states saw relative declines.

The 2010 Census data is used not only for appropriation of representatives, but also for divvying up Federal funds.

HUGE WINNER: Texas

Population: 25,145,561

per cent change: 20.6%

Seats gained: 4

With a total of 36 seats, Texas now has one representative for every 701,901 people in the state. Dallas and Houston has the highest inbound to outbound movement ratios in the US.

BIG LOSER: New York

Population: 19,378,102

per cent change: 2.1%

Seats lost: 2

With a total of 27 seats, New York now has one representative for every 719,298 people in the state. Since the financial crisis New York. a typically inbound state, has begun to see an exodus. Compare its 5.5% population growth in 2000 to less than half of that in 2010. Buffalo and Syracuse have seen major outflow of people in recent years.

BIG WINNER: Florida

Population: 18,801,310

per cent change: 17.6%

Seats gained: 2

With a total of 27 seats, Florida now has one representative for every 700,029 people in the state. Florida has seen a relative drop in its population growth from 23.5% in 2000.

BIG LOSER: Ohio

Population: 11,536,504

per cent change: 1.6%

Seats lost: 2

With a total of 16 seats, Ohio now has one representative for every 723,031 people in the state. Ohio which forms part of America's rust belt, has always been an outbound state. Its population growth shrank by almost a third in 2010, from 4.7% in 2000. Cleveland, Toledo, Akron and Dayton have all seen people flight in recent years.

WINNER: Nevada

Population: 2,700,551

per cent change: 35.1%

Seats gained: 1

LOSER: Illinois

Population: 12,830,632

per cent change: 3.3%

Seats lost: 1

WINNER: Arizona

Population: 6,392,017

per cent change: 24.6%

Seats gained: 1

LOSER: Massachusetts

Population: 6,547,629

per cent change: 3.1%

Seats lost: 1

WINNER: Utah

Population: 2,763,885

per cent change: 23.8%

Seats gained: 1

LOSER: Missouri

Population: 5,988,927

per cent change: 7%

Seats lost: 1

WINNER: Georgia

Population: 9,687,653

per cent change: 18.3%

Seats gained: 1

LOSER: Iowa

Population: 3,046,355

per cent change: 4.1%

Seats lost: 1

WINNER: South Carolina

Population: 4,625,364

per cent change: 15.3%

Seats gained: 1

LOSER: Pennsylvania

Population: 12,702,379

per cent change: 3.4%

Seats lost: 1

WINNER: Washington

Population: 6,724,540

per cent change: 14.1%

Seats gained: 1

LOSER: New Jersey

Population: 8,791,894

per cent change: 4.5%

Seats lost: 1

LOSER: Louisiana

Population: 4,533,372

per cent change: 1.4%

Seats lost: 1

LOSER: Michigan

Population: 9,883,640

per cent change: -0.6%

Seats lost: 1

