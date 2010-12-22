A Deep Look At The Winners And Losers Of The 2010 Census

The key story in the 2010 Census is that Republicans won.
Looking closer you see that southern states saw big gains, the upshot of two decades of Sun Belt migration.
Northeastern and Midwestern states saw relative declines.
The 2010 Census data is used not only for appropriation of representatives, but also for divvying up Federal funds.
Population: 25,145,561
per cent change: 20.6%
Seats gained: 4
With a total of 36 seats, Texas now has one representative for every 701,901 people in the state. Dallas and Houston has the highest inbound to outbound movement ratios in the US.
Source: United States Census 2010
Population: 19,378,102
per cent change: 2.1%
Seats lost: 2
With a total of 27 seats, New York now has one representative for every 719,298 people in the state. Since the financial crisis New York. a typically inbound state, has begun to see an exodus. Compare its 5.5% population growth in 2000 to less than half of that in 2010. Buffalo and Syracuse have seen major outflow of people in recent years.
Source: United States Census 2010
Population: 18,801,310
per cent change: 17.6%
Seats gained: 2
With a total of 27 seats, Florida now has one representative for every 700,029 people in the state. Florida has seen a relative drop in its population growth from 23.5% in 2000.
Source: United States Census 2010
Population: 11,536,504
per cent change: 1.6%
Seats lost: 2
With a total of 16 seats, Ohio now has one representative for every 723,031 people in the state. Ohio which forms part of America's rust belt, has always been an outbound state. Its population growth shrank by almost a third in 2010, from 4.7% in 2000. Cleveland, Toledo, Akron and Dayton have all seen people flight in recent years.
Source: United States Census 2010
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.