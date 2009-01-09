State Unemployment Websites Crashing Everywhere

We already knew that the phone system and website of the NY state unemployment office had crashed under the onslaught of claims seekers. Turns out, this is a widespread phenomenon. State websites are just not set up to handle this kind of demand.



Data centre Knowledge says there have been website failures in North Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky, in addition to New York. In several other states, just the phone systems have gone down.

But this does mean a silver lining: “States are now hiring extra call centre workers to field the extra call volume.”

Pick up a job application while you’re picking up your weekly check!

