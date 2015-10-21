Here's the unemployment rate in every US state

The Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released the September unemployment rates for each of the states and the District of Columbia.

The Bureau noted that unemployment fell in 37 states and DC between August and September, while six states saw a rise in the unemployment rate. The remaining seven states’ unemployment rates were unchanged over the month.

North Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate among the states at just 2.8%, while West Virgina’s 7.3% rate was the highest in the country. This compare to the national average unemployment rate of 5.1%.

