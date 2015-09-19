Here's every state's unemployment rate

The Bureau of Labour Statistics just released unemployment rates for the 50 states and Washington, DC for August 2015.

The Bureau noted that unemployment rates went down in 29 states, went up in 10 states, and stayed the same in 11 states and DC. August’s lowest unemployment rate was in Nebraska, at just 2.8%, while West Virginia had the highest rate at 7.6%.

Here’s a map showing the August unemployment rates:

