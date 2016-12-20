Here's every US state's November unemployment rate

Andy Kiersz

The Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released the November unemployment rates for the 50 states and Washington, DC.

According to the Bureau’s press release accompanying the numbers, unemployment fell in 18 states and remained more or less unchanged between October and November in the other 32 states and DC.

Unemployment ranged from a low 2.7% in New Hampshire and South Dakota to a high of 6.8% in Alaska.

November 2016 state UERBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from BLS

