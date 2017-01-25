Here's every US state's December unemployment rate

Andy Kiersz

The Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released the December unemployment rates for each of the 50 states and DC.

According to the Bureau, the unemployment rate fell in 10 states from the previous month, rose in one state, and stayed more or less unchanged in 39 states and Washington, DC.

Unemployment rates ranged from 2.6% in New Hampshire to 6.7% in Alaska.

Dec 2016 state unemployment rate mapBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

