Here's every US state's unemployment rate

The Bureau of Labour Statistics just released their report on the December unemployment rates of the states and Washington, DC.

The Bureau noted that unemployment fell in 25 states, increased in 14 states, and stayed the same in the remaining 11 states and the District of Columbia. The lowest unemployment rate was in North Dakota at just 2.7%, while New Mexico had the highest unemployment rate at 6.7%. Unemployment rates have recovered dramatically in all the states since the end of the Great Recession.

Here’s the December unemployment rate in every state:

